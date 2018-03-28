Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up 20-point fourth quarter on the way to 41

Lillard posted 41 points (18-33 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, four steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 win over the Pelicans.

Lillard begged to stay in for the fourth with a lead and he didn't disappoint. Lillard headed out of town right away to await the birth of his child, but he spent a lot of time heaving the ball up with a season-high 33 shot attempts. He will miss Wednesday's game to be with his family.