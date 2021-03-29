Lillard went for 22 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in Sunday night's win over Toronto.

After sitting out Friday's game against Orlando, Lillard returned to action and picked up where he left off, scoring exactly 22 points for the third straight game. Nine of Lillard's 11 assists came in the first quarter, setting him on course to post his first double-double since March 16 and highest assist total since Feb. 23.