Lillard had 23 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

Lillard missed three games earlier this month but hasn't skipped a beat since returning. He has scored at least 22 points in each of his four appearances since returning to the hardwood, while dishing out at least five assists in each of those appearances. Perhaps the most welcoming sign of Lillard's return to form is the fact that he made 42.8 percent of his shots in this game, as he had made just 34.7 percent of field-goal attempts over his prior three contests since returning.