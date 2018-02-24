Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up 24 points in Friday's win
Lillard tallied 24 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 100-81 win over the Jazz.
Lillard turned in another decent effort on Friday, though it fell short of many expectations when you consider his string of impressive outings before the All-Star break. He yielded a lot of the playmaking to C.J. McCollum in this outing ad hid shot was a tad off and was only able to collect three assists on the evening, his second-lowest total in his past 10 games. Lillard and McCollum are dependent on each other for success, and the two have swapped places as the better producer quite often this season. While it's difficult to predict, Lillard has the best chance to contribute in multiple categories to fill out his stat line on a regular basis.
