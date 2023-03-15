Lillard (calf) put up 38 points (11-26 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes in Tuesday's 123-107 loss to the Knicks.

Lillard returned to the court after missing the Trail Blazers' 127-110 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday, and while he filled up the stat sheet nicely, he continued his trend of poor shooting performances. The point guard was always bound to regress on some level after converting at an elevated 49.6 percent rate from the field between January and February, so his 43.1 percent mark through seven games in March shouldn't concern fantasy managers too much.