Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat.
Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Remains out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Could return for road trip•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: To be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Likely out Friday with calf strain•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start•