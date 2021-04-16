Lillard is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to right hamstring tendinopathy, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Lillard has missed just two games this season -- his most recent absence being March 26 against the Magic. If he sits out Friday, more minutes could go to Anfernee Simons, while CJ McCollum and Norman Powell would likely take on more playmaking responsibilities.