Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable Saturday vs. Atlanta

Lillard (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Lillard has missed the past three games while nursing a hamstring injury, which is apparently still giving him some discomfort. More word on his status should arrive after morning shootaround. If he's ultimately held out, Shabazz Napier will seemingly continue to see extra run. He's averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while Lillard has been on the shelf.