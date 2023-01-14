Lillard is questionable for Saturday's meeting with Dallas due to a left ankle sprain.
Lillard was also tabbed questionable leading up to Thursday's tilt, but was active and tallied 50 points in 40 minutes. However, Saturday's contest is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so fantasy managers should monitor Lillard's status closer to the 10:00 PM EST tipoff.
