Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable Thursday
Lillard (hand) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard apparently suffered a right hand contusion during or after Thursday's game against the Thunder. If he's unable to go, look for Seth Curry to see increased run.
