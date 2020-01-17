Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable with illness
Lillard is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to illness, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Lillard is reportedly dealing with an upper respiratory illness, so his availability is now in question. The Trail Blazers should have an update on their starting point guard closer to tipoff.
