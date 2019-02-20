Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable with sprained ankle

Lillard is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Nets due to a sprained left ankle, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Lillard presumably sprained the ankle during a workout, and it's possible he misses the Trail Blazers' first game following the All-Star break. More information should arrive as he tests the ankle out Thursday. If Lillard ends up sidelined, Seth Curry, Evan Turner and Rodney Hood could see more minutes, while C.J. McCollum would presumably take on more ballhandling duties.