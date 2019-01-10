Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable with sprained elbow
Lillard is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Hornets due to a sprained left elbow, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Lillard has emerged from Wednesday's game against the Bulls with a sprained elbow. He's been relatively cold lately, shooting just 34.1 percent from the field for 16.7 points over the past three games. More information on his status may arrive following the Blazers' morning shootaround. If Lillard is ultimately ruled out, Seth Curry, Evan Turner and Nik Stauskas could all see extra run.
