Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Quick start to preseason

Lillard scored 12 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 12 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to the Raptors.

His shot at least appeared to be in mid-season form in Portland's first game of the exhibition schedule, although Lillard and the Blazers' other starters won't be seeing a full workload any time soon. The 28-year-old scored more than 25 points a game in 2017-18 for the third straight season, and he'll once again be the focal point of the team's offense this year.