Lillard scored 17 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with four rebounds and six assists in a win over Sacramento on Saturday.

Lillard's point total was his lowest since the team's opening game this season, but it hardly mattered on a night during which teammate CJ McCollum scored 37 points as Portland cruised to an easy victory. Despite the off-night, Lillard is still putting up superb numbers again this season, posting per-game averages of 26.4 points, 3.8 treys and 6.6 assists.