Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Racks up 16 points during Thursday's win
Lillard poured in 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added eight assists and five rebounds across 26 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason win over the Raptors.
Lillard made significant contributions for the second time in as many exhibitions, following up his 18-point effort Tuesday with another strong showing in 11 additional minutes. The multi-time All-Star upped his scoring numbers yet again last season, averaging 27.0 points on a career-high 44.4 percent success rate from the field. While the Blazers offense should once again primarily run through the backcourt, Lillard and fellow guard C.J. McCollum should also benefit from playing alongside talented big man Jusuf Nurkic for a full season.
