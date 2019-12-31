Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Reaches 30 points in third straight

Lillard put up 33 points (10-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-12 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 122-116 loss to the Suns.

For a player who has hit at least 87 percent of his free-throw attempts each of the past six seasons, Lillard's 8-for-12 showing was somewhat disappointing, but not poor enough to override what was another excellent all-around line from the point guard. Lillard has popped for 30 points in three consecutive contests to boost his season-long scoring average to a career-high 27.2 per game.