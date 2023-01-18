Lillard finished with 44 points (12-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 14-14 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes in Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Lillard continued to his sizzling run of offensive production, hitting the 40-point mark for the second game in a row and clearing 30 points for the sixth consecutive contest. Perhaps most notably, the star point guard maintained his flawless shooting from the free-throw line; he's now converted on all 40 of his attempts at the charity stripe over his last three contests. While Lillard won't be able to sustain his run of red-hot shooting forever, fantasy managers can simply enjoy the ride while the 32-year-old is healthy and in the midst of his best stretch of games since the 2020-21 season.