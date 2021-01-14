Lillard (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game at Sacramento.
The 30-year-old was considered probable with an ankle issue, so it's not a major surprise he'll be on the court Wednesday. Lillard is averaging 26.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 35.1 minutes through 10 games this season.
