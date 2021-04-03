Lillard recorded 32 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block Friday in a 127-109 loss to the Bucks.

The Trail Blazers saw their four-game win streak come to an end, but Lillard was his usual self. He finished with a team best of 32 points despite missing more than two free throws for the first time this season. Lillard and his Blazers are now slated to face Oklahoma City at home Saturday.