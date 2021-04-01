Lillard totaled 33 points (9-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes of Wednesday's victory over the Pistons.

Lillard snapped a streak of three straight games in which he failed to make 40 percent of his shots. In the process, he recorded his first 30-point outing since March 19. Over his last four contests, Lillard has averaged 24.8 points, 9.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds while draining 3.0 treys per game.