Lillard delivered 25 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes in Saturday's win at Minnesota.

Lillard has been performing at an All-Star level all season long and has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 16 games, but he has also notched 25 or more points in five of his last seven contests. He's done more than just scoring, though, as his playmaking numbers have been off the charts as well with seven or more assists in all but one of those aforementioned 16 contests. He is averaging 30.4 points and 9.0 assists during that 16-game stretch.