Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Records team-high 25 points Thursday
Lillard managed 25 points (11-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 victory over the Clippers.
Lillard failed to get to the free-throw line for the second consecutive game, finishing with 25 points Thursday. He appears to be struggling somewhat with his shot right now but will undoubtedly be able to turn it around sooner rather than later. Those with Lillard on their roster will simply have to ride this out and wait for the assumed bounce back which could come as soon as Sunday against the Celtics.
