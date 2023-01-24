Lillard finished Monday's 147-127 win over the Spurs with 37 points (12-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 assists, one rebound and one steal in 31 minutes.

A matchup with the 14-33 Spurs was exactly what Lillard needed to get back on track coming off a pair of losses to the 76ers and Lakers in which he went a combined 11-for-38 from the field and 6-for-26 from three-point range. Aside from the poor shooting efforts in those two contests, Lillard has otherwise been magnificent during the past two weeks. In Portland's other seven games during that two-week stretch, Lillard has scored no fewer than 30 points in any contest and has shot no worse than 47.8 percent from the field.