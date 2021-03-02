Lillard tallied 23 points (8-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes Monday in a 123-111 win over Charlotte.

Lillard finished the contest over six points below this season scoring average, but he still made his mark with 10 dimes en route to his sixth double-double in his past eight games. Lillard has continued to build his reputation as one of the league's top point guards this season, posting per-game averages of 29.6 points, 4.2 treys and 8.1 assists through 32 games.