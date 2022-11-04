Lillard (calf) will not make his return on Friday against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The Trail Blazers are hopeful that Lillard will return at some point during their six-game road trip, however, his return will not come on Friday. With that being said, Friday's tilt is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Lillard will have another chance to see the floor on Saturday in a rematch with the Suns.