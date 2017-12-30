Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Remains out Saturday

Lillard (hamstring) won't play Saturday against the Hawks, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

This marks the fourth consecutive absence for Lillard. His next opportunity to return will be Monday against the Bulls, as it appears he's inching closer and closer to a return after being able to go through warmups prior to Saturday's game.

