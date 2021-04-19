Lillard (hamstring) won't play Tuesday against the Clippers, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Lillard will miss his third straight contest due to a hamstring injury. CJ McCollum should receive another start at point guard as a result. Lillard's next chance to return arrives Wednesday against the Nuggets.
