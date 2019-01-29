Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Removed from injury report

Lillard (knee) is no longer on Portland's injury report and will play Wednesday against Utah, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Lillard was held out of Saturday's matchup due to right knee soreness, but he'll be ready to roll come Wednesday. He's been extremely productive across the board of late, averaging 29.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his previous six contests.