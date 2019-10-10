Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Resting Thursday

Lillard (res) will not play in Thursday's exhibition against Maccabi Haifa, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Hassan Whiteside will all get the game off as Portland manages their workload in the preseason. In the team's first preseason game, Lillard played 15 minutes and tallied five points (2-7 FG), three rebounds and two assists.