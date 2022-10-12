Lillard (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Golden State, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Lillard will be getting a few more days off to rest before the regular season starts. The Blazers open the season next Wednesday versus the Kings.
