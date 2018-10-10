Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Resting Wednesday vs. Suns
Lillard is resting during Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard will get the night off for the Blazers' second-to-last exhibition game. In his stead, Seth Curry and Wade Baldwin should see expanded roles.
