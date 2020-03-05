Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returning as expected Wednesday

Lillard (groin) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Wizards and won't have a minutes restriction, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since Feb. 12 due to the right groin injury, but he'll make his return Wednesday after a six-game absence. Lillard is averaging 29.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.0 steal through 54 games this season, and he'll have a prime opportunity to pick up where he left off against a porous Wizards defense.