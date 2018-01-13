Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returns for 23 points Friday

Lillard recorded 23 points (9-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds across 38 minutes in Friday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.

The calf injury proved to have no lingering effects Friday as Lillard was able to play a team-high 38 minutes in a close contest. Although the three-point percentage was miserable, he still managed to post 22 points and limit his turnovers to just two, both of which bode well for him as he gets back into the flow of things after missing seven of the last 10 games.