Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official sitereports.

Lillard went from probable to questionable on Friday morning, so fantasy managers probably saw this downgrade coming. In addition to Lillard, the Blazers are going to be without key players such as Jusuf Nurkic (knee), Anfernee Simons (foot) and Jerami Grant (quad). Shaedon Sharpe and Cam Reddish should be busy in this game, while Ryan Arcidiacono could pick up extended run too.