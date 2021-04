Lillard (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Lillard was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to right hamstring tendinopathy. It's not yet clear whether he'll return Sunday against the Hornets. Derrick Jones will start in his place Friday, while Anfernee Simons, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell could also see increased run.