Lillard (calf) won't play Monday against the Pelicans.

Lillard will miss the second half of Portland's current back-to-back set, marking his third straight absence due to right calf soreness. The team is leaning toward shutting the superstar point guard down, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, so it seems likely he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings as well, though his official status for that contest won't be known until after Monday's game.