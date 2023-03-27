Lillard (calf) won't play Monday against the Pelicans.
Lillard will miss the second half of Portland's current back-to-back set, marking his third straight absence due to right calf soreness. The team is leaning toward shutting the superstar point guard down, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, so it seems likely he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings as well, though his official status for that contest won't be known until after Monday's game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Team leaning toward shutdown•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Logs 30-point double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Poor shooting night in loss•