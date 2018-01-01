Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ruled out Monday
Lillard (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Chicago, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports
Lillard will miss a fifth straight game Monday as he continues to battle a strained hamstring. Expect Shabazz Napier to make another start in his place, while Lillard should be consider questionable for Tuesday's matchup with Cleveland.
