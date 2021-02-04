Lillard (abdomen) will not play in Thursday night's game against Philadelphia, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Lillard suffered an abdominal strain earlier in the week, and after initially being listed as questionable, he's been ruled out as the Blazers play their third game in four nights. With CJ McCollum (foot) also out, expect both Gary Trent and Rodney Hood to take on a hefty workload Thursday night, while Anfernee Simons (hamstring) may remain limited.