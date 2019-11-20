Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ruled out Thursday

Lillard (back) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Lillard missed Tuesday's loss to New Orleans, as well, so Thursday will mark a second consecutive absence. Making matters worse for the Blazers, both Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Hassan Whiteside (hip) are considered questionable for Thursday's contest. Simons got the start at point guard Tuesday night in Lillard's place.