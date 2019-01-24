Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Says he will play Thursday
Lillard (hand) said he will play in Thursday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard was listed as questionable for Thursday's contest with a bruised right hand, but it looks like the All-Star point guard never intended to be sidelined. Lillard should be a full go in Phoenix.
