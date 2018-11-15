Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Says he will play Wednesday

Lillard say's he will play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Lillard has been listed as questionable all day, but he said he will play during a pregame interview. While there still is time for him to not play Wednesday, all signs are pointing to him starting and playing against the Lakers.

