Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 13 in Tuesday's win

Lillard scored 13 points (3-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 win over the Pelicans.

His poor shooting nearly sunk the Blazers in their home opener, but C.J. McCollum got hot in the fourth quarter to turn things around. Lillard's track record suggests his 38.8 percent shooting from the field will pick up soon enough, taking his scoring back towards the 25 PPG level the point guard is used to.