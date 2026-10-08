Lillard finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 19 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 preseason win over the Warriors.

This was Lillard's first game back on the court since tearing his Achilles on March 18, 2025, and he didn't skip a beat, scoring in a variety of ways and burying multiple triples. He didn't hesitate to get his shot up and looked comfortable sharing the backcourt with new addition Ja Morant. It was an encouraging first step for Lillard, who will look to build on his strong return Tuesday in Sacramento.