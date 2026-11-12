Lillard finished with 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Thunder.

Lillard struggled from beyond the arc, making just two of 10 three-point attempts, but his perfect free-throw shooting helped him reach at least 18 points for the sixth time over his last seven appearances. Lillard's scoring and playmaking remain valuable, although his assist numbers have been trending in the wrong direction -- he has dished out five or fewer assists in four of his last five outings. In that span, Lillard has averaged 20.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.