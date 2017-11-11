Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 19 in Friday's loss
Lillard scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 101-97 loss to the Nets.
While his scoring has dropped off after his run of four straight games with more than 30 points, Lillard has maintained his elite fantasy value by recording at least five boards and five dimes in five straight contests, averaging 26.4 points, 7.6 assists and 7.0 rebounds over that stretch. The 27-year-old's production through the early going has largely been fueled by his ability to draw contact when he attacks the rim -- Lillard is averaging career highs in free-throw attempts (8.1 per game) and conversions (7.5 per game, 92.8 percent) so far.
