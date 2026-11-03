Lillard posted 20 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Monday's 118-110 win over the Nuggets.

Lillard made up for a quiet perimeter shooting night by making nine free throws and contributing across multiple categories. His six rebounds and six assists boosted his fantasy output, while the 30-minute workload gave him meaningful opportunities as both a scorer and playmaker. His ability to generate points at the foul line remains valuable when his outside shot isn't falling. Lillard hasn't shown any signs of rust and has scored at least 20 points in four of his first six outings this season.