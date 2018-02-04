Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 21 in Sunday's loss
Lillard scored 21 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding nine assists, six rebounds and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 97-96 loss to the Celtics.
Since putting some nagging lower-body injuries behind him in early January, Lillard has been a man on a mission, scoring at least 20 points in 12 of 13 games while averaging 26.2 points, 7.5 assists, 4.2 boards and 3.2 three-pointers over that stretch. The Blazers backcourt of Lillard and C.J. McCollum continues to be the engine of their offense, even if the rest of the roster has had some trouble providing them with consistent support.
