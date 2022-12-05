Lillard amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-100 victory over the Pacers.

Lillard returned to the starting lineup after a seven-game absence and didn't show signs of rust, as he contributed in each of the major five categories and also delivered a solid shooting performance. Excluding the game against the Jazz in which he left the contest injured, Lillard has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last five games. The star guard is averaging 25.8 points per game, which is an upgrade compared to his scoring numbers of the 2021-22 season.