Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 22 in first game back
Lillard had 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-6 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Wednesday's win over Washington.
Wednesday marked Lillard's return from a six-game injury absence, and the Blazers were able to cruise to a relatively easy victory at home. That allowed Lillard to ease himself back into action, as he finished with the fourth-most field goal attempts among Blazers' starters.
