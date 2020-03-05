Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 22 in first game back

Lillard had 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-6 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Wednesday's win over Washington.

Wednesday marked Lillard's return from a six-game injury absence, and the Blazers were able to cruise to a relatively easy victory at home. That allowed Lillard to ease himself back into action, as he finished with the fourth-most field goal attempts among Blazers' starters.